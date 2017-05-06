Mexican engineer shot dead

Mexican engineer shot dead

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

After a night of revelry at the Point Fortin borough festivities Mexican engineer, Sookooroo Sorano, met his death after being shot in a botched robbery yesterday morning. Sorano, 37, a tech form engineer with PACE Construction Services Ltd, died at the Point Fortin Area Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr 30 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr 15 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,549 • Total comments across all topics: 280,809,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC