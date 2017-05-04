Latin American circus companies head ...

Latin American circus companies head to Great Yarmouth promising beach party

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Evening News

Mexican collective Circa en Breve will be living and working in Great Yarmouth over the summer. Picture: La Marmota Azul Colombian circus superstars Circolombia and Mexican collective Circa en Breve will be based in the town take part in event that will see York Road transformed into a Copacabana-style beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr 30 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr 15 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,430 • Total comments across all topics: 280,813,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC