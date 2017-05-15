Japan princess to wed, sparking debate on shrinking royal family

Japan's Princess Mako arrives before a meeting with Paraguay's President Horacio Cartes at the presidential residence in Asuncion, Paraguay Sept 8, 2016. Source: Reuters/Jorge Adorno JAPANESE Princess Mako, the eldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, will wed a former college classmate, Japanese media reported, heating up debate on the ever-shrinking royal family since she must become a commoner after marriage.

