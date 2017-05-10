Jake Gyllenhaal and Benedict Cumberbatch to co-star in Rio
The actors are in talks with Studiocanal to take on the leading roles in the movie, which tells the story of a reporter , who gets caught up in a plot to fake his friend's death after he visits him in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro. Jake is looking at producing the movie through his Nine Stories Productions, while Benedict will also take on a producer credit through his Sunny March company, Variety reports.
