Google's Project Loon helps bring the internet to flooded Peru

19 hrs ago Read more: CNN

People in Peru have been able to message friends and family even while a flood ravaged the country -- thanks to internet balloons. Project Loon, part of Google parent company Alphabet, can now bring basic internet to people in disaster zones.

