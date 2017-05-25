Former president says Guyana not read...

Former president says Guyana not ready for same-sex marriages

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Former Guyana President Bharrat Jagdeo says the country is not ready for the legalisation of same-sex marriages. During a press conference on Wednesday, Jagdeo, who is now leader of the Opposition People's Progressive Party, added his voice to the reignited debate surrounding the decriminalisation of same-sex intimacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr 30 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr '17 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,123 • Total comments across all topics: 281,299,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC