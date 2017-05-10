Former Gangster Turns Life around - G...

Former Gangster Turns Life around - Goes From His Prison Cell To Ivy League Graduate

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Right Wing News

The Latin Kings are a notorious gang that has its hands in just about everything. They are definitely not to be take lightly, but one ex-member spent seven years in prison for assault and weapons chargesand now he's about to graduate an Ivy league school with a Masters degree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr 30 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr 15 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,643 • Total comments across all topics: 281,031,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC