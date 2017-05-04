Family of Venezuela's jailed politici...

Family of Venezuela's jailed politician Lopez camps in front of prison

Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, speaks during a rally in support of political prisoners and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, outside the military prison of Ramo Verde, in Los Teques, Venezuela April 28, 2017. The wife and mother of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez stood outside his prison on Thursday, demanding to see him after rumors about his health rattled the protest-hit country overnight.

