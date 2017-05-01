Eight people killed by military jet crash in central Colombia
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A military jet crashed in central Colombia leaving eight servicemen dead, country's President Juan Manuel Santos said, Sputnk reported. "Our solidarity with relatives of the victims of the Colombian army's jet crash in [the department of] Cundinamarca.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr 30
|self serving bunch
|1
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Apr 15
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr 3
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC