Eight people killed by military jet c...

Eight people killed by military jet crash in central Colombia

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A military jet crashed in central Colombia leaving eight servicemen dead, country's President Juan Manuel Santos said, Sputnk reported. "Our solidarity with relatives of the victims of the Colombian army's jet crash in [the department of] Cundinamarca.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr 30 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr 15 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr 3 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,157 • Total comments across all topics: 280,726,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC