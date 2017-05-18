Ecuador 'did its duty' by giving Assa...

Ecuador 'did its duty' by giving Assange asylum, Correa says

Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa said on Saturday that his country had "done its duty" by granting asylum in 2012 to Julian Assange, and said he was glad Sweden had closed its rape case against the WikiLeaks founder. "Ecuador fulfilled its duty, we gave him sovereign asylum, and finally the Swedish judicial system has closed the file and will not press charges against Assange," Correa said in a weekly report on his presidential activities.

