Digicel acquires another telecoms

Friday

The full acquisition of IDOM Technologies, announced this week, gives Digicel ownership of another 265 kilometres of fibre-optic cable assets. Its fibre optic networks across 30-plus markets now span just over 6,000 km of cable.

