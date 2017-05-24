Death toll in Venezuela protest viole...

Death toll in Venezuela protest violence rises to 56

4 hrs ago

Police face off with protesters Wednesday during a demonstration against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. The death toll from nearly eight weeks of Venezuelan street protests rose to 56 on Wednesday after three opponents of President Nicolas Maduro were reported killed by gunfire in Barinas state, the birthplace of late President Hugo Chavez.

Chicago, IL

