David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren, Alesso & More Headlining Ultra Brasil

13 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

David Guetta performs on the Virgin Media Stage at the V Festival at Hylands Park on Aug. 21, 2016 in Chelmsford, England. Ultra Brasil announced David Guetta , Armin Van Buuren , Alesso and more will headline at its second annual festival Oct. 12-14 in Rio de Janeiro.

Chicago, IL

