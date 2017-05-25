Construction begins on world's largest telescope in Chilean desert
Construction has begun in Chile on the European Extremely Large Telescope, which when completed will be the world's largest optical telescope, some five times larger than the top observing instruments in use today. The size of the ELT has the potential to transform our understanding of the universe, say its backers, with its main mirror that will measure some 39 metres across.
