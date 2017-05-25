Comments

16 hrs ago

THE PRIME Minister has made good on his promise and disclosed the details of his trip to Chile on Sunday. He said that it would have cost more than $1 million to fly on American Airlines, but chose to fly on Copa Airlines, which will cost taxpayers $375,000.

