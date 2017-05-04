COMMENTARY: Zika - a virus transferab...

COMMENTARY: Zika - a virus transferable to primates

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

In this Feb. 25, 2016 file photo, a Health Ministry worker fumigates for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, vector for the spread of the Zika virus, in Veracruz, Panama. FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito, known to be a carrier of the Zika virus, acquires a blood meal on the arm of a researcher at the Biomedical Sciences Institute of Sao Paulo University in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr 30 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr 15 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,858,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC