Chilean students clash with police at education march

19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

ROUGH CUT Demonstrators clashed with police in Santiago on Tuesday during a student-led march for better education reform. Student groups came together under the banner "End debt," part of a demand to call for debt forgiveness for students who owe to the CAE credit system used in Chile.

