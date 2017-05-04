Chilean presidential hopeful Pinera pledges infrastructure spending
Sebastian Pinera, the front-runner to win Chile's 2017 presidential election, promised on Wednesday to push for a $20 billion infrastructure spending program and emphasize economic growth as he outlined his policy proposals. The conservative candidate, who previously led Chile between 2010 and 2014, looks to be assured of securing the backing of the right-wing Chile Vamos coalition during its primary in July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr 30
|self serving bunch
|1
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Apr 15
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC