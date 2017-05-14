Chile to join Asian Infrastructure In...

Chile to join Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Chile is joining the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank , the Foreign Ministry announced Saturday as President Michelle Bachelet paid a visit to China. The logo of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is seen at its headquarter building in Beijing.

Chicago, IL

