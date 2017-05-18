Cassie's fiance to break silence on a...

Cassie's fiance to break silence on arrest

The fiance of Cassie Sainsbury, who is facing drug trafficking charges in Colombia, will break his silence about her arrest. Scott Broadbridge will appear on Seven's Sunday Night at the same time rival program 60 Minutes airs with Cassie's mother and sister.

