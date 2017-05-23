Cassie was 'popular, but a pain'

A FORMER Club 220 receptionist has dismissed recent stories that Cassie Sainsbury was a sad, "tubby" failure at the brothel, claiming she was "extremely popular" with clients. Suzie*, who answered the phones for the umbrella company that takes bookings for Club 220, told news.com.au the other, older escorts envied the young South Australian because she was treated like a star.

