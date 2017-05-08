Cassie Sainsbury's mug shots from Colombian prison released
Sainsbury was jailed a month ago after allegedly being caught with almost 6kg of cocaine in her suitcase as she prepared to fly out of Bogota'S El Dorado International Airport. On Monday, Channel Nine released the first photos of the 22-year old in her jail cell in El Buen Pastor prison.
