Cassie Sainsbury: Top anti-narcotics ...

Cassie Sainsbury: Top anti-narcotics cop explains how drug mules are tricked

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The top anti-narcotics cop behind the arrest of Cassie Sainsbury says there is a specific technique drug traffickers use to trick people like her into doing the crime. Colonel Rodrigo Soler, the commander of the anti-drugs police at El Dorado International Airport in Bogota where the Australian woman was arrested last month, said agents from drug syndicates preyed on people going through financial hardship to transport their drugs overseas, reported news.com Ms Sainsbury, 22, was caught with 5.8 kilograms of cocaine found in 18 individually wrapped packages inside her suitcase and was understood to be travelling from Colombia to London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr 30 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr 15 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,186 • Total comments across all topics: 281,008,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC