Cassie Sainsbury: Top anti-narcotics cop explains how drug mules are tricked
The top anti-narcotics cop behind the arrest of Cassie Sainsbury says there is a specific technique drug traffickers use to trick people like her into doing the crime. Colonel Rodrigo Soler, the commander of the anti-drugs police at El Dorado International Airport in Bogota where the Australian woman was arrested last month, said agents from drug syndicates preyed on people going through financial hardship to transport their drugs overseas, reported news.com Ms Sainsbury, 22, was caught with 5.8 kilograms of cocaine found in 18 individually wrapped packages inside her suitcase and was understood to be travelling from Colombia to London.
