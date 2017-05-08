Cassie issues first words from jail

Cassie issues first words from jail

ACCUSED drug mule Cassie Sainsbury has appeared outside her cell for the first time, smiling and waving from behind the bars of a Colombian jail. The 22-year-old from Adelaide looks upbeat in the video captured by Channel 7 from outside El Buen Pastor women's prison, dressed in a pink zip-up sweater and blue jeans, and accompanied by fellow inmates.

