Campaign to reduce killings in world homicide leader Brazil
Several human rights groups and think tanks on Monday launched a campaign to drastically reduce homicides in Brazil, the world leader in absolute number of annual killings. In 2015, the last year for which comparative numbers are available, 56,212 people were killed in Brazil, according to the Igarape Institute think tank, which draws data from the United Nations and governments around the world.
