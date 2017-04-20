Busted: Cassie's last moments of freedom

Busted: Cassie's last moments of freedom

Already checked in for her flight, she smilingly hands over her passport at the immigration desk at Bogota airport, and chats with the immigration officer. But the smile appears to fade, and her body language changes, as she's asked to wait, then led away.

Chicago, IL

