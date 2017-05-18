Brazil's president won't quit, amid - bribe tape' protests

Brazil's president is vowing to remain in power despite a damaging new corruption allegation, but Latin America's largest nation could very well be rudderless as long as he stays at the head of what one analyst is calling a "walking dead administration." President Michel Temer struck a defiant note Thursday, promising he would be found innocent in a Supreme Court investigation into allegations that he endorsed a scheme to pay hush money to a former influential legislator who is now in prison for corruption.

