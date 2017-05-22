Brazil's ex-president Lula faces new corruption charges

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a Workers Party congress in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 5, 2017. FILE PHOTO: Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reacts during a meeting with Rio de Janeiro's Governor Luiz Fernando Pezao in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 3, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.