Brazilians are drinking more beer

Anheuser-Busch InBev, a Brazilian-owned firm and brewer of Budweiser and other brands, reported solid results Thursday, backed by beer sales rebounding in its home market. The good start to 2017 may be a harbinger of things to come down the road for Brazil's economy.

