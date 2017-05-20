Brazilian government accused of defying Constitution with anti-indigenous stance

The Brazilian government has appointed an army general as the new president of FUNAI, the 50-year-old indigenous affairs agency responsible for mapping indigenous land and avoiding a repeat of the killings that brought the plight of Amazonian indians to the rest of the world in the 1960s. It is the first time in 25 years that a non-civilian becomes head of the agency that is already under pressure from a pro agribusiness group in the country's Congress known as the "ruralist faction".

