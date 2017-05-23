Brazil president on defense as aide falls, cash recovered

This photo released by Agencia Brasil shows, Tadeu Filippelli, special aide to embattled Brazilian President Michel Temer, arriving to federal police headquarters after his arrest in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Filippelli was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a fraud investigation into the renovations of the Brasilia stadium for the 2014 World Cup.

