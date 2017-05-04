Brazil police: 12-year-old girl gang raped by 4
Brazilian police say a 12-year-old girl was gang raped at a party in Rio de Janeiro and her attackers posted images of the crime on social media. Police Officer Juliana Emerique de Amorim told the G1 news portal Friday that they are looking for four young men in the attack earlier in the week in Rio's Baixada Fluminense district.
