Brazil leader denies report he endors...

Brazil leader denies report he endorsed bribing ex-lawmaker

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this May 8, 2017, file photo, Brazil's President Michel Temer listens in during a event at the Brazilian Institute of Research in Brasilia, Brazil. Temer is denying a report that he endorsed the alleged bribing of a jailed former congressman to keep him quiet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr 30 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr '17 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,499 • Total comments across all topics: 281,112,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC