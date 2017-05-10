Brazil confirms 259 deaths from yello...

Brazil confirms 259 deaths from yellow fever in 20170 min ago

Rio De Janeiro, May 13 At least 259 people have died from yellow fever in Brazil this year, especially in the southeast from the country, the government announced on Friday. In a statement, the Ministry of Health said that 259 deaths have been confirmed, another 47 are being investigated and 115 have been ruled out as being due to other causes.

Chicago, IL

