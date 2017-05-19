Brazil: Amazon's Indians, rainforest ...

Brazil: Amazon's Indians, rainforest under attack

Attacks on Amazon Indians and on their land rights are threatening vital areas of rainforest, writes Jan Rocha. Meanwhile FUNAI, the agency responsible for safeguarding indigenous tribes is being forced to withdraw from key conflict zones due to underfunding, while Indians' attempts to assert their rights are met with state violence.

