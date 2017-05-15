Boy accidentally shoots girl dead on ...

Boy accidentally shoots girl dead on Facebook in Argentina

2 hrs ago

Horrifying moment boy, 13, accidentally shoots dead a 12-year-old girl on Facebook Live while playing with a shotgun in Argentina This is the horrifying moment a 13-year-old boy accidentally shot dead a 12-year-old girl on Facebook Live while playing with a shotgun. The children were playing with friends in a house in Santa Rosa de Calchines, in Argentina's Santa Fe province when the tragedy happened.

