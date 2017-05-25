BNDES head exit not political, Brazil economic team to stay put -official
May 26 The resignation of Maria Silvia Bastos as the head of Brazil's BNDES was not politically motivated but she had lost control of the state development bank amid accusations from employees she did not defend their interests, a senior government official familiar with the matter told Reuters. Bastos, who resigned alleging personal reasons on Friday, had launched a series of internal investigations into past loans over allegations of corruption.
