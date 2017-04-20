Aussie accused: 'You have to get me out'

Accused Aussie drug mule Cassie Sainsbury's mum Lisa says her daughter is terrified and begging for help as her family fear for her safety in a dangerously overcrowded South American jail. "I didn't do it mum, you have got to get me out," were the words a hysterical Cassie used in a chilling phone call home to her mother Lisa Evans after her arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.