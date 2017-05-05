Ariane rocket blasts sattelites into ...

Ariane rocket blasts sattelites into space

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

An Ariane rocket lifts off from Kourou in French Guiana, carrying two communications satellites for Brazil and South Korea. No reporter narration.

Chicago, IL

