Argentina's Top Court Cuts Sentence of Human Rights Abuser

Argentina's Supreme Court on Wednesday reduced the jail sentence of a man serving time for crimes against humanity committed during the country's 1976-1983 dictatorship. Luis Muina was sentenced in 2011 to 13 years in prison for the kidnapping and torture of five people during a military operation.

Chicago, IL

