Angry Venezuela protesters take aim at Chavez statues, home

16, 2016 file photo, a three-meter bronze statue of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is unveiled at the 17th Non Aligned Summit, a meeting held by a Cold War-era group of 120 nations, in Porl... . A medical professional wears his scrubs during an anti-government protest demanding Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro open a so-called humanitarian corridor for the delivery of medicine and food aid, in Caracas, Venezuela, ... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.