Adults Only: Look inside brothel where Cassie 'worked'

THE brothel where Cassie Sainsbury allegedly worked advertises itself as a "5 Star discreet Boutique Gentleman's Club" providing clientele with "the best possible adult experience". In reality, it is a dingy, black building on a rundown street in Sydney's west, open from 10am to 5am and flanked by takeaway cafes, a pawnbrokers and a bottle shop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.