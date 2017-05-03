'50 days until everything changes'

ACCUSED Australian drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury posted a series of cryptic social media comments in the lead-up to her ill-fated world trip, which culminated in her arrest at Colombia's biggest airport last month. trips to and from Australia in the six months preceding her journey to South America, where authorities allegedly found almost 6kg of cocaine inside her suitcase on April 11. But early this year an opportunity apparently arose that seemed too good for the former personal trainer to pass up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.