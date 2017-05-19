$19M worth of cocaine hidden in potato chip shipment
In this photo supplied by the Australian Customs Service, an unidentified customs agent unpacks tins disguised as canned tomato holding thousands of ecstasy tablets at a warehouse in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Aug. 8, 2008. Australian Federal Police said Friday they have busted an international drug ring and seized nearly 5 tons of ecstasy in what they have called "the world's single largest seizure" of the pills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr 30
|self serving bunch
|1
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Apr 15
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC