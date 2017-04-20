Why Trumpa s talk on NAFTA matters to...

Why Trumpa s talk on NAFTA matters to the rest of Latin America

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Anything that President Donald Trump says about NAFTA draws extra scrutiny Latin America, whose countries account for half of the United States' free trade agreements. So when the president of the United States threatened to terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada, it wasn't only those countries catching their breath.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... 8 hr self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr 15 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr 3 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,189 • Total comments across all topics: 280,683,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC