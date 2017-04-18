Venezuela's Maduro looks to expand ar...

Venezuela's Maduro looks to expand armed civilian militias amid mass protests

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro salutes next to his wife Cilia Flores, as they arrive for the celebrations for the seventh anniversary of the Bolivarian Militia in Caracas on Monday, when the army declared loyalty to Maduro, who ordered troops into the streets ahead of a major protest by opponents trying to oust him. Embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced plans Monday to expand the number of civilians involved in armed militias as tensions in the crisis-wracked South American nation continued to rise.

