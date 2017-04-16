Venezuela's Cuba-controlled dictators...

Venezuela's Cuba-controlled dictatorship goes beyond simple repression

A chilling, first-hand account of a doctor refusing to turn a battered protester in to "law enforcement" puts a new spin on the word "terrorist." Those are the words that GNB officers who caught a young Venezuelan during last Monday's rally in Caracas used to try to convince the doctor curing his wounds to let them take him to jail.



