Venezuela's chief prosecutor decries violence as deaths rise
CARACAS, Venezuela - Venezuela's chief prosecutor on Tuesday denounced a wave of unrest that has killed 26 people, vowing to hold all those responsible accountable and calling on both sides of a heated political spectrum to "lower the tone of confrontation." "The death of a person hurts very much," Luisa Ortega Diaz said.
