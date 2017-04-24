Venezuelans stage sit-in on roads to protest government

A woman wipes her face as she is overwhelmed with emotion during a silent protest in homage to the at least 20 people killed in unrest generated after the nation's Supreme Court stripped congress of its last powers, a decisi... CARACAS, Venezuela - Protesters sprawled in lawn chairs, worked on math homework and played cards on main roads around Venezuela's cities Monday, joining in sit-ins to disrupt traffic as the latest slap at the socialist government. Thousands shut down the main highway in Caracas to express their anger with the increasingly embattled administration of President Nicolas Maduro.

