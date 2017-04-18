Venezuelans march in memory of those killed in unrest
A protester carries a white flower during a silent protest in homage to the at least 20 people killed in unrest generated after the nation's Supreme Court stripped congress of its last powers, a decision it later reversed, during a march to the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 22, 2017. Saturday's protest is the latest mass gathering in a wave of tumult that has rocked the nation over the last three weeks as demonstrators continue to press for new elections.
